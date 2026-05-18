A PUBLIC meeting is being held this week to give people a chance to air their views on a plan for up to 325 new homes on the outskirts of St Austell.
Persimmon Homes wants to develop fields for housing at Gewans Farm at Tregorrick and has submitted an application for outline planning permission to Cornwall Council.
In the light of the submission of the application, Pentewan Valley Parish Council will hold an extraordinary meeting at St Austell Rugby Club on Thursday, May 21, from 7pm.
The parish council said in an online post: “Residents are being invited to attend an extraordinary meeting of Pentewan Valley Parish Council to discuss planning application PA26/02774, a development of up to 325 residential units at land south east of Gewans Farm, Tregorrick.”
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, said: “Residents who have an opinion or want to find out more about this application are invited to discuss this application, following which the parish council will debate and vote to support or object to the application.
“Although this application is not in the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, I anticipate a high level of interest from residents in my division, and indeed from the wider St Austell area due to the impact this application, if passed, will have on its vicinity and the surrounding infrastructure.
“I will be listening to the views of local residents and councillors and scrutinising the plans carefully before taking a view, and will then ensure this view is fully represented at every level of the council.”
The site is bounded in part by Tregorrick Road. There are houses to the north and east, while the rest of the land next to the site is primarily agricultural, with the exception of St Austell Rugby Club.
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