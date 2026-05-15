A PLANNING application to build up to 325 homes in fields on the outskirts of St Austell has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
Persimmon Homes is seeking outline planning consent to develop a site at Gewans Farm, which is bounded in part by Tregorrick Road. There are houses to the north and east, while the rest of the land next to the site is primarily agricultural, with the exception of St Austell Rugby Club.
If eventually approved by Cornwall Council, a mix of open market and affordable homes would be built. Persimmon Homes say a quarter of the properties at the site would be transferred to a housing association,
The development is envisaged to have public open space, a community orchard, children’s play areas, a wildlife nature trail, wildlife corridors, and enhanced pedestrian and cycling connections. The scheme would also feature sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) for surface water management.
Public consultations have been held and people can make formal comments on the planning application via Cornwall Council’s planning portal.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon managing director Andy Hill said: “We’re very pleased to be bring forward this outline application to bring 325 new homes to St Austell, meeting a variety of housing needs with an ambitious vision that has nature at its heart.
“Persimmon has taken great care to ensure that the scheme would slot in nicely with existing development and travel connections, ensuring this feels like a garden village in St Austell.
“We will continue to work closely with a number of authorities and stakeholders so we can get planning consent and invest millions of pounds in the local infrastructure to the benefit of our potential customers and existing residents alike.”
Town councillors said earlier this year there would have to be robust infrastructure improvements should the large-scale Gewans Farm housing development go ahead.
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