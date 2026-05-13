A kayaker who had been carried out to sea had to be rescued at Pentewan, near St Austell, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 12).
Mevagissey Coastguard and Fowey Lifeboat were called out at 2.18pm following a report that an inflatable kayak was being blown out to sea from Pentewan Beach.
The Meva to Fowey Ferry, who also heard the call, headed towards the bay where they spotted the person and recovered them onboard.
Shortly afterwards, the individual was then transferred onto Fowey’s Atlantic lifeboat and brought back safety with the inflatable kayak.
Once back on land, the kayaker was checked over by the coastguard team who deemed that no medical assistance was required. Safety advice was then given before all teams stood down.
A spokesperson from Meavgissey Coastguard said: “The team were paged at 2.18pm, along with Fowey Lifeboat, to a report of a person with an inflatable kayak being blown out to sea from Pentewan Beach.
“The Mevagissey to Fowey Ferry heard the call and diverted into the bay. They found the person and kayak and recovered them onboard. They were then transferred to Fowey’s Atlantic lifeboat and brought back to shore.
“Once ashore a quick assessment by the Coastguard team ruled out the need for medical assistance. Safety advice was given, Fowey Lifeboat was released with thanks and the team stood down.”
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