AN Eden Project statement has sparked wild speculation online after the visitor attraction said it was conducting a investigation into what made their motion sensors be triggered recently.
The social media post on Tuesday morning (May 12), stated that “enhanced monitoring protocols” had been implemented as a result of motion sensors being set off in Eden’s Rainforest Biome.
It also reported “inconsistent movements” within the biome, but added there was no cause for concern for visitors and that the situation was “under review”.
Following this announcement, hundreds of people took to social media to question whether the Eden Project’s post is genuine or a marketing stunt.
The statement read: “We are currently investigating the cause of motion sensors being triggered within our Rainforest Biome during routine operational checks.
“Initial assessments indicate movement inconsistent with any know species currently housed within the biome.
“As a precautionary measure, enhanced monitoring protocols have been implemented, and the situation remains under review.
“However, we want to reassure all visitors that there is absolutely no cause for concern. Further updates to follow. This enhance monitoring period will continue between: July 25 to September 6.”
People have also taken to the comments section to express what they think triggered the motion sensors in the Rainforest Biome.
Wacky suggestions from users speculate that it could be dinosaurs, aliens, Cornish pixies, or even the Beast of Bodmin.
The Eden Project’s social media team have replied to many of the public’s comments, stating that they “kindly ask the public to refrain from speculation at this time”, adding further intrigue into the mystery.
The Eden Project has been contacted for further updates.
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