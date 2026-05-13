COUNCILLOR Ethan Stephens has been elected as the new mayor of St Austell for 2026-27.
Having served as deputy mayor for the past year, Cllr Stephens takes over the prestigious role from Cllr Colin Hamilton following a St Austell Town Council meeting on Monday, May 11.
Cllr Stephens has represented Bethel and Holmbush for the past six years and currently sits on the committees for community, planning and regeneration, as well as the climate and environment committee.
He believes the experience he’s gained from being a deputy mayor will stand him in good stead as he takes over this new position.
Cllr Stephens said: “I’m really excited. Having been a deputy, I’ve gained a good idea of what being a mayor entails and the last year has been great in helping me further understand how the town operates.
“Anytime you start a new role it can make you feel nervous, but I’ve got quite a lot of those worries and concerns already ironed out before stepping into this new position which is nice.
“As a deputy, I was there to represent everyone in the town. As mayor, I’m now knocking that into another gear and going that level higher. It’s a civic position and it’s there to represent the people.”
“I’ve got a tough act to follow in replacing Colin, but I’ve learnt an awful lot from him and so in one way I’m happy to be following him. He’s a fantastic guy who is so knowledgeable.”
Cllr Mark Gray, who represents St Austell Central and Gover, will be following in the footsteps of Cllr Stephens after being announced as the new deputy mayor.
The traditional mayor making ceremony will be held at Holy Trinity Church in the town centre on Wednesday, May 27.
Cllr Stephens concluded: “It is a tremendous honour to serve this town, and I promise to do my very best to represent our community with pride, dedication and commitment throughout the year ahead.
“I look forward to working with our community to continue promoting all that is great about St Austell.”
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