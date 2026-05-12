A POWERFUL new partnership between the NHS and Volunteer Cornwall is taking stroke prevention services directly into communities and homes across the Duchy during National Stroke Awareness Month this May.
Working alongside the NHS Stroke Service, Volunteer Cornwall is now delivering preventative support through community hubs and home visits, helping people access potentially life-saving blood pressure monitoring closer to where they live.
As part of the programme, the NHS has donated 65 blood pressure monitors for use across Volunteer Cornwall-supported hubs throughout Cornwall. The equipment is being used to identify early warning signs of stroke and encourage regular blood pressure checks within local communities.
The initiative was developed after volunteers visiting stroke survivors at home noticed a growing problem. Many clients recovering from stroke were unable to access regular blood pressure monitoring because travelling to appointments was too difficult or impractical. Without routine checks, opportunities to detect warning signs and prevent further health complications were being missed.
In response, Volunteer Cornwall expanded its support service so volunteers can now carry out blood pressure checks during home visits, ensuring clients continue to receive preventative care and support without needing to leave their homes.
The programme forms part of Volunteer Cornwall’s wider long-term commitment to bringing health and wellbeing services directly into communities and supporting people to live independently following illness or hospital treatment.
Volunteer Cornwall is funded by the NHS to provide Stroke Befriending services for people leaving hospital after suffering a stroke. A key strength of the project is its volunteers, many of whom have either experienced stroke themselves or supported family members through recovery.
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