DEVIOCK Parish Council has made a new order to cover the regulaton of its parking facilities. It states: “The order will include provisions in relation to Broads Yard car park, Downderry, with changes to current arrangements as follows:
“To introduce new tariffs, which vary, increase and decrease the charges.
“As part of the Council’s annual budget process, and to support the investment costs associated with the future management of the site, seasonal summer charges and season ticket prices are being increased. However, in order to support local residents and businesses, a free first hour of parking is being introduced, winter parking will remain free of charge, and the residents season ticket price will be unchanged.”
A copy of the final order may be inspected on the parish council’s website.
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