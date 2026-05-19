SALTASH Cricket Club are continuing to make major strides both on and off the field after the installation of a brand-new non-turf match pitch at Chapel Field.
The project, which was made possible thanks to a £10,000 grant awarded through the 2025 County Grants Fund by Cornwall Cricket Board and the ECB, has been hailed as a “game changer” for the thriving club.
Completed during the spring of 2026 at a total cost of £11,000, the new facility will be used for matches and training sessions across the club, with Saltash particularly keen to expand opportunities for their growing women’s and youth sections.
The development caps another busy winter for the Ashes, who have continued to invest heavily in the future of the club both in terms of facilities and participation – with the club introducing a new third XI into the Cornwall Cricket League.
Club chairman Shayn Rencher believes the installation represents a huge step forward for cricket in the town.
“This is a massive moment for our club and something we are incredibly proud to have achieved,” said Shayn. “The new non-turf wicket is going to make a huge difference, especially for our junior and women’s teams who will now have greater access to quality training and match facilities throughout the season.
“We’ve worked extremely hard behind the scenes over the winter to keep pushing the club forward and this is another big step in the right direction. It’s a real game changer for us.”
Shayn also paid tribute to Cornwall Cricket Board and the ECB for helping bring the project to fruition.
“We are hugely grateful to Cornwall Cricket and the ECB for their support and belief in what we are trying to achieve at Saltash Cricket Club,” he added.
“Without their funding this project simply would not have been possible. The investment they continue to put into grassroots cricket is so important for clubs like ours and the benefits of this wicket will be felt for many years to come.”
Saltash’s treasurer Alex Johnson also praised the impact the new surface will have on the club and wider community.
“This funding will make a huge difference to the club and help improve playing and training opportunities for our members and the wider community for years to come,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for the support and commitment shown towards grassroots cricket.”
Cornwall Cricket Board CEO Joe Skinner explained why projects such as this are becoming increasingly important across the county.
“Non-turf match pitches will relieve pressure on cricket squares, allowing more cricket matches to be played in a game where there are increasing pressures on facilities,” he said.
“Importantly, young and new players get consistent true bounce within training and match play which helps their development enormously.
“The game has a growing capacity issue and we need to continue increasing the number of non-turf pitches so that more cricket can be played while maintaining the quality of turf squares.”
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