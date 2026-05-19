RESIDENTS in Menheniot recently came together to celebrate the dedication of local Poppy Appeal volunteers, with special recognition given to Pat Crabb for an incredible 40 years of fundraising support.
Over the years, volunteers have organised collections, coffee mornings, breakfasts and house-to-house fundraising efforts in support of serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families.
Also honoured for long service were Patricia Cade for 25 years, Brian Cade for 15 years, Brian Fielder for 10 years and Carol Clifford for five years.
Organisers praised the commitment and generosity shown by volunteers and residents alike, highlighting the important role the community continues to play in remembrance activities each year.
A spokesperson said the dedication of volunteers ensures the sacrifices of service personnel are never forgotten.
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