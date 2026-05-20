THE leader of Cornwall Council will continue in the role for the next year after being re-elected.
Cllr Leigh Frost was the only nomination for the position at Cornwall Council’s annual meeting in Truro on Tuesday, May 19.
He vowed to continue the hard work he and his cabinet colleagues have already undertaken in the past 12 months.
Cllr Frost told the chamber in his State of Cornwall in the National Context speech following his election: “The next year will not be easy.
“Government is far from certain. Financial pressures remain severe.
“Demand for adult social care and children’s services continues to rise. The housing crisis remains one of the defining challenges of our time. Roads, transport and infrastructure still need investment.
“We should not pretend otherwise. But Cornwall has communities that look after each other, businesses and innovators with ambition, public servants who work incredibly hard, and a history, culture and identity unlike anywhere else.
“That gives us a responsibility: to be serious, to be honest, to work across political lines where we can, to admit when we fall short, and to keep going.
“It also gives us hope that a brighter future is possible. The people of Cornwall do not need grand promises. They need competence, fairness, and a council that is united and prepared to fight their corner.
“That is what this administration will continue to do.
“We will listen. We will learn. We will speak up for Cornwall. And we will keep working with you all to build a Cornwall where people can afford to live, where children can thrive and where communities have pride and resilience.
Cllr Frost also confirmed the cabinet committee would remain unchanged.
The meeting also saw Cllr Rob Nolan re-elected as chairman of Cornwall Council, and Cllr John Thomas re-elected as his vice-chairman for the next year.
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