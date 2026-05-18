THE annual football match in the St Austell area between employees of minerals giant Imerys resulted in £2,100 being raised for charity.
This year the match was played at St Blazey’s ground and was complemented by other activities.
The fundraising, supported by Fluid Branding, Ogy1 and Plymouth Argyle, was in aid of Little Harbour Children’s Hospice at St Austell. St Blazey AFC gave free use of the ground.
The event, organised by Imerys staff members Mark Cockayne and Hannah Cutlan, featured a mini-training session for children before the game, the Amp and Dec children’s entertainer and disco, and face painting from Dainty and Decay.
Logistics co-ordinator Hannah said: “Everyone had so much fun – let’s see how we can make it bigger next year!”
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