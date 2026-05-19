Fine artist Louise Pasterfield will open her exhibition, Colour and Courage, at St Stephen’s Church in Saltash on May 28, bringing together a collection of watercolour portraits inspired by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine alongside a selection of botanical paintings.
The exhibition will feature 18 portraits from Louise’s Ukraine series, a humanitarian art project she began shortly after Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Since then, she has completed an extraordinary 295 portraits depicting civilians, soldiers, children and families caught up in the devastation of war.
Among the most poignant works is a portrait of Christopher Parry, the 28-year-old volunteer from Truro who was killed in eastern Ukraine in January 2023 while helping evacuate civilians trapped near the frontline.
Mr Parry died alongside fellow volunteer Andrew Bagshaw after travelling into the Soledar region to rescue a civilian. An inquest later concluded he had been unlawfully killed while engaged in humanitarian work after suffering gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
His bravery was later highlighted in the acclaimed BBC documentary Hell Jumper.
Louise painted Mr Parry’s portrait from a photograph given to her personally by his parents, Rob and Christine Parry, who are expected to attend the exhibition’s opening evening where she plans to present them with a print of the painting.
“These portraits are my way of bearing witness,” said Louise. “Every person I paint has a name and a story, and I want those stories to be seen and remembered.
“Chris Parry was one of ours, and his courage deserves to be honoured here in Cornwall. Painting his portrait, from a photograph his parents trusted me with, felt like the greatest honour I could offer.”
Another featured portrait tells the story of Eva, a young girl from Vilkhivka who sheltered with her family in the basement of their home during the early stages of the war without heating, electricity or water.
Despite the conditions, Eva continued to paint throughout the bombardment – a story Louise learned directly from the child’s mother.
Louise began the Ukraine series in May 2022, working from photographs and videos shared by frontline photographers, journalists and families affected by the conflict.
The portraits capture moments of grief, resilience and humanity amid the horrors of war and have already been exhibited previously at Truro Cathedral in 2024.
Alongside the Ukraine portraits, Colour and Courage will also include six botanical acrylic originals inspired by subtropical gardens, particularly Tresco Abbey Gardens on the Isles of Scilly, which heavily influence Louise’s wider artistic work.
Funds raised through postcard sales during the exhibition will go towards humanitarian relief efforts through Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine.
The exhibition runs at St Stephen’s Church, Saltash, from May 28 to May 31 and is open daily from 2pm until 6pm with free entry.
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