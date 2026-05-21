FAMILIES, walkers and nature explorers are being invited to discover the ever-changing landscape of mid-Cornwall’s clay country as the Clay Walk Festival returns from May 26 to June 3.
Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the festival brings together a wide-ranging programme of free guided walks of varying lengths and difficulty – from 1.5 to 8.5 miles – alongside family-friendly activities and community events across the clay villages near St Austell.
The festival takes place across this distinctive area, linking locations including Tregoss Moor, Goss Moor National Nature Reserve, Wheal Martyn, West Carclaze and the Eden Project.
From heathland and wetlands to grassland and developing woodland, the walks explore emerging ecosystems that are home to species specially adapted to the unique landscape.
Across the nine-day festival, highlights include a Nature Discovery Day with free family activities and immersive experiences, a guided butterfly walk, a family-friendly walk and picnic at Tregoss Moor, as well as a range of routes connecting people with the natural environment and the area’s rich industrial heritage.
Key festival events include:
- Nature Discovery Day (Tuesday, May 26, St Dennis) – A free, family-friendly event with crafts, activities and virtual reality experiences exploring local nature, alongside opportunities to get involved in community action.
- Dubbers Trail Butterfly Walk (Tuesday, May 26) – A guided two mile walk through newly restored landscapes searching for the rare dingy skipper butterfly.
- Tregoss Moor Walk and Big Lunch Picnic (Wednesday, May 27) – A gentle, family-friendly 1.5 mile route with drop-in activities and a shared picnic celebrating community connections.
- Two Treverbyn Trails (Thursday, May 28) - A mile-long family-friendly route which can be extended with an additional and more challenging 2-mile hike across Caerloggas Downs.
- West Carclaze to Eden walk (Friday, May 29): A scenic 3.6-mile journey from historic clay landscapes to the Eden Project.
- Helman Tor to Eden challenge walk (Saturday, May 30): An 8.5-mile route taking in panoramic views, wetlands and ancient pathways.
- Wheal Martyn to Carlyon Farm China Clay Dry (Saturday, May 30): A gentle 3 mile taking in two cultural landmarks.
- Goss Moor trail (Wednesday, June 3): A 2-mile out and back exploring a nationally important heathland, home to the source of the River Fal.
Recent landscape restoration work by mineral solutions specialists Imerys has expanded access to this evolving environment, with more than 38 miles (62km) of permissive paths now open to the public.
These routes offer new ways to explore the area and connect visitors with the landscape. Sites such as Dubbers Nature Reserve, newly opened in 2026, are already proving vital for wildlife.
At the heart of the clay villages is the Eden Project itself. The festival reflects Eden’s mission to connect people with the natural world, inspire positive action for the planet and creating opportunities for learning through direct experiences in nature.
The programme offers something for all ages and abilities, from accessible walks and drop-in activities to longer guided routes linking heritage sites, nature reserves and viewpoints across the region, including Tregoss Moor, Goss Moor National Nature Reserve, Caerloggas Downs, Baal Pit and the multi-use trails connecting directly to Eden Project.
Activities across the week link to Eden Project’s The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual celebration of community, and The Big Help Out, which encourages people to volunteer and make a difference where they live.
The festival is delivered in partnership with organisations including Natural England, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Imerys, Wheal Martyn Museum, Treverbyn Hall, ClayTAWC and Active Cornwall.
All events are free, although booking is required for some guided walks.
For more information, visit: www.edenproject.com
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