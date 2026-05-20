A LIVELY festival packed with local ales and live music took place in Looe last weekend.

Beer lovers and music fans raised a glass as the Looe Beer Festival returned to Tencreek Holiday Park from May 15 to 17.

Beer Festival - Couple.
The festival had a carnival atmosphere
Couple - Beer Festival.
Visitors came together to try out some of Cornwall’s finest beers

The event showcased a selection of beers from some of the region’s most recognised breweries, including Sharp’s, Keltek and Bearded Brewery.

Attendees had the chance to sample a wide range of craft ales, lagers and speciality brews throughout the three-day event.

Mad Dog Mcrea (2).
Folk band Mad Dog Mcrea performing
Company B (1).
Jump jive band Company B on the stage

Alongside beer, the festival stage hosted a programme of live music throughout the weekend.

Performers included Mad Dog Mcrea, Black Friday, Ocean City Groove and Company B, while other acts helped to bring a carnival atmosphere to proceedings.

Ocean City Groove.
Ocean City Groove brought plenty of energy to the event

Next year’s event will take place from May 14 to 16, 2027.