A LIVELY festival packed with local ales and live music took place in Looe last weekend.
Beer lovers and music fans raised a glass as the Looe Beer Festival returned to Tencreek Holiday Park from May 15 to 17.
The event showcased a selection of beers from some of the region’s most recognised breweries, including Sharp’s, Keltek and Bearded Brewery.
Attendees had the chance to sample a wide range of craft ales, lagers and speciality brews throughout the three-day event.
Alongside beer, the festival stage hosted a programme of live music throughout the weekend.
Performers included Mad Dog Mcrea, Black Friday, Ocean City Groove and Company B, while other acts helped to bring a carnival atmosphere to proceedings.
Next year’s event will take place from May 14 to 16, 2027.
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