A FAST-PACED retelling of The Scarlet Pimpernel is coming to Cardinham Woods, Bodmin, this summer.
Presented by Ha Hum Ah Productions, in association with intoBodmin, the show is coming to the national forest between Wednesday, July 15 to Saturday, August 1, where revolution, romance and razor-sharp comedy are guaranteed.
France is burning, the guillotine is busy, and Marguerite Blakeney is stuck in England with an idiot husband, a man so relentlessly foolish, it’s starting to feel strategic.
However when ruthless revolutionary Chauvelin – head of the French Republic's committee of public safety, with a very loose grip on the word “safety” – threatens her brother’s life, Marguerite is dragged into a world of spies, secrets and very sharp blades.
Will she betray the mysterious Scarlet Pimpernel, or let her brother face the guillotine. What do you do when every choice costs you the person you love?
Three actors (Eleanor Toms, Ben Kernow and Laurence Pears) tear through revolutions, opera houses, seedy Dover pubs and glittering ballrooms using nothing but a mountain of wigs and sheer nerve.
Audiences can expect quick-fire gags, high-octane multi-rolling in this sharply modern, joyously theatrical retelling of Baroness Orczy’s swashbuckling classic.
IntoBodmin have been producing Theatre in the Woods for the last five years, bringing the opportunity to experience the finest performances Cornwall has to offer in Bodmin's very own national forest.
The production will also be visiting Chyan Dome Theatre, Penryn, on Saturday, June 20, Place in Fowey on Sunday, June 21, Scorrier House, near Redruth, on Tuesday, June 23 and Penlee Park in Penzance on Tuesday, July 7.
The show is suitable for all ages and the running times is one hour 50 minutes (not including interval).
To book tickets to any of the Cardinham performances, visit: www.ticketsource.com/ticketshop/iframe/event.php?eventhash=e-yzjxym&target=&iframe=true
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