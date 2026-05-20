At a presentation event held at the historic King Arthur’s Hall in Tintagel, the Cornwall Masonic Charitable Foundation invited representatives of local charities along to its annual presentation evening.
The presentation was led by the Head of Craft Freemasonry in Cornwall, David Maskell, who welcomed representatives from dozens of local organisations. The Master of Ceremonies, Peter Everest, introduced the various charities, highlighting the vital work they perform throughout the Duchy.
A range of charities covering the length and breadth of Cornwall were represented at the event, which each one invited presented with a cheque representing a proportion of the £42,000 raised by the freemasons throughout the previous year.
Some of those who will be benefitting from the donation include Cornwall’s emergency services, with RNLI lifeboat stations, Cornwall Air Ambulance and the South West Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST), the latter of which operates Cornwall’s land ambulances.
There was also a focus on contributing towards the health and wellbeing, with the Treliske Hospital Charities, Cornwall Hospice Care, Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Merlin MS Centre represented at the event.
Meanwhile, the Bude Surf Veterans, Georgia’s Voice, Cornwall Youth Brass Band and various local food hubs and memory cafes also received donations from the Cornwall Masonic Charitable Fund.
A spokesperson for the Cornwall Masonic Charitable Foundation (CMCF) said: “The Cornwall Masonic Charitable Foundation is dedicated to supporting charitable purposes, education, and the relief of poverty or distress within Cornwall. The foundation meets annually to consider grant applications for charities and community projects that make a tangible difference in the lives of local residents.
“For more information about the Cornwall Masonic Charitable Foundation or to learn about future grant opportunities, visit www.pglcornwall.org.uk or contact [email protected].”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.