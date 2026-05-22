Detectives searching for missing woman have released a series of new images as part of efforts to find her.
Holly Collinson, 29, was reported missing by her family in Leicestershire on Friday, April 10.
Prior to being reported missing, Holly had travelled to Cornwall, specifically the Newquay area.
Holly is described as a white female, of slim built, 5ft 7ins in height and with blue eyes.
Previously, Holly had long black, pink, red, plum coloured dreadlocks.
On one of the last sightings of Holly she was wearing a black coat, black trousers, a short sleeve black Adidas shirt, and had straight dark hair with the upper half of the hair plum to red in colour and darker on the bottom half which was below shoulder length.
She may also now be using a crutch to assist her.
Holly was last seen leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on March 31 at 10.10am.
She was wearing a hospital gown, a green jumper and trainers with black and yellow bags underneath used as socks. She had a white plastic bag with her and a black guitar.
Police anticipate that Holly may have changed her clothing after leaving the hospital.
Detectives believe after leaving hospital Holly boarded a bus carrying her guitar and crutch, wearing the bags under her shoes and carrying a clear bag of belongings.
Holly is known to travel using Cornwall’s bus network.
The day prior to Holly attending Royal Cornwall Hospital, she is seen on CCTV in Tregolls Road in Truro.
She was wearing large shaped sunglasses, blue Jeans, a large black cap, carrying a black guitar and a light-coloured canvas type handbag.
Holly was believed to be carrying a guitar, which is described as a black Takamine electric acoustic guitar, identifiable feature being this was missing a battery pack leaving a four 4inch hole at the topside of the guitar.
Police understand that Holly had been using a Samsung A52 and an iPhone. The colour and models are unknown.
Holly left the belongings at a caravan site in the Newquay area.
The belongings have been removed, and the police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of them.
Detective Sergeant David Squire said: “Since our first appeal we have received a number of calls from the public with information and possible sightings of Holly, but these have so far not led us to locate her.
“We are working tirelessly to try and find Holly, and although these new images may seem like small clues, we are hoping they may prove significant in some way.
“On behalf of the investigation team I would like to thank everyone who has contacted us, or shared our appeals.
“We are continuing to ask the public to report anything they may have noticed that didn’t seemed right at the time, or has stuck in their minds since.
“We know Holly was in the Truro area on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31 but it is possible she may have travelled further afield since.
“We have also heard from a number of members of the public who have suggested that an e-fit issued in relation to a body found in Camborne earlier this month could be Holly.
“We can confirm that this isn’t the case but would like to thank those who got in touch.
“Anybody with any information, no matter how small you think it may be, is asked to call us on 999 quoting log 733 of Friday, May 1.”
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