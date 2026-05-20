THE popular Looe Raft Race is set to return, bringing a day of competitive and light-hearted river racing to the Cornish coast on Sunday, June 21.
Organised by the Looe Boat Owners Association and Looe RNLI, the event will see the first race set off at 11.30am from East Looe Beach.
Racers will navigate a course rounding the Banjo Pier before heading up the Looe River, with all races finishing at the RNLI Slipway. Events include Junior and Adult Fun Races as well as a longer Elite Race.
Spectators are expected to line key viewing points including the Banjo Pier, East Looe Quayside, and across the river in West Looe and Pennyland.
The event is sponsored by Looe Walking Tours, Looe Sea Safari, Trelay Holiday Park and The Portbyhan Hotel & Restaurant.
Organisers are encouraging teams of four to eight paddlers to take part, with free entry available online via www.welcometolooe.com. Each raft must be registered by an adult team captain.
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