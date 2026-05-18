STUART RESCORLA, 36, of Gwindra Road, St Stephen pleaded guilty to harassing a couple between April 2025 and January 2026 by putting debris including dog faeces and cigarette butts in their garden, damaging a garden gate and trees, verbally abusing them, staring at the woman, posting a meat fork and threatening note through their door and threatening the man and damaging their rear gate on 11 January. He will be sentenced on 25 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact the couple or anyone at their address in Gwindra Road or enter or leave his address through the back garden unless it is a 999 emergency.