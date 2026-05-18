MANSLAUGHTER
DAVID BOTHAM, 66, of Cherrill Gardens, Flexbury pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Angela Botham at Bude on 29 June. He was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 3 July for a psychiatric report to be prepared.
SEX OFFENCES
BEN CHAPMAN, 24, of Duporth Bay, St Austell was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting, attempting to rape and raping a woman in St Austell in 2022.
JORDAN ROBERTS, 25, of Robartes Place, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a 14-year-old girl and he changed his plea to guilty on a charge of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl at St Austell in October 2021. He also admitted breaking his bail condition to live and sleep at Granny Court, Truro Road, St Austell. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 June.
SYDNEY MULLEY, 70, of Daniels Lane, St Austell had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to answer bail on a charge of making 155 Category A, 158 Category B and 1002 Category C indecent images of a child in 2024.
ASSAULT
CLAIRE STAYNER, 52, of Cross Close, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting an emergency worker at Cliff Road, Newquay on 12 July. She will stand trial on 10 August.
KAI KIERNAN, 21, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Truro on 8 August. He will stand trial on 16 December.
KIERAN POLLER, 27, of Gover Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on East Hill, St Austell on 27 April. He will be sentenced on 1 September.
ROBERT MCVALE, 56, of Rew Karrji, Meadow Place, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 25 August. He was given a three-month conditional discharge
GARY BALL, 60, of The Friaries, Mount Folly, Bodmin was found not guilty, when the prosecution offered no evidence at Truro Crown Court, of strangling woman at The Friaries, Mount Folly, assaulting her at Wyndham Square, Plymouth last June and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm at The Friaries on 7 November.
JONATHAN CONGDON, 23, of Poldhu Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Saltash on New Year’s Eve. He will be sentenced on 25 September.
BARRY MCLEAN, 31, of Maple Close, Callington, who had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Saltash in January 2024, has had the case dismissed with the prosecution offering no evidence.
PAUL LEES, 57, of Greenfield Close, Callington pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Callington in September 2023. His trial was fixed for 12 November and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
JAKE HENDERSON, 37, of Blackthorn Close, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Bodmin in November 2023 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay his victim £2500 compensation, to have six-months treatment for his alcohol use and to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
STEVEN ADAMS, 45, of Great Clowes Street, Salford has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman at a farm at Otterham, Camelford on 4 August. His case was listed for 12 June and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
GEORGE PALMER, 21, of Church Road, Tideford pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Looe on 12 July. He will stand trial on 28 September.
KNIFE CRIME
ADAM ANDERSON, 34, of Cliff Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Aldi in Newquay on 7 February and to having a knife on East Street, Newquay and stealing alcohol from Tesco in East Street, Newquay on 13 February. He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for two years and must have treatment for his alcohol use. Magistrates noted the assault was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and he has to pay his victim £100 compensation as well as £85 costs.
HARVEY ROUEN, 22, of North Road, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a knife on Fore Street, Bodmin on 30 August and to using or threatening violence towards others. He will be sentenced on 5 June.
DRUG DEALING
ERICK BUENO, 31, of Rio De Janeiro pleaded guilty to possessing 3.75 grams of cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on 11 May. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence in custody and his case listed for 9 June.
ROBERT MORRIS, 31, of Broadmead, Callington pleaded not guilty to possessing 755 MDMA tablets and 4.95 kg of Ketamine with intent to supply at Launceston on 5 August and possessing criminal property namely money, a car, watches and coins. He will stand trial at Truro Crown Court on 18 January.
GARRY WHITTINGTON, 57 and BRANDAN WHITTINGTON, 24, of Queen Elizabeth Road, Launceston have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with supplying ecstasy at Launceston between January and February 2024. Their case was listed for 12 June.
BURGLARY
THOMAS GUEST, 35, of Priddis Close, Exmouth was found not guilty, when the prosecution offered no evidence, of burgling a home at Trevanion Road, St Austell on 23 November and stealing two driver’s licences, two bottles of wine, two handbags, a pair of scissors and an axe and stealing a VW Beetle from the property on 18 November and not guilty of burgling the Church of the Holy Spirit and Enlightenment Centre at Kings Avenue, St Austell between 28 September and 2 October and stealing wine, biscuits and a hymn playing machine.
ROBBERY
LIAM MEZALS, 33, of Alverton Terrace, Truro pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a man of his mobile phone at St Austell on 15 November. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 8 October.
RACIAL HARASSMENT
JAKE HENDERSON, 37, of Blackthorn Close, Launceston pleaded guilty to racially/religiously aggravated harassment at Bodmin in November 2023. He was ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation and to have treatment for his alcohol use.
HARASSMENT
STUART RESCORLA, 36, of Gwindra Road, St Stephen pleaded guilty to harassing a couple between April 2025 and January 2026 by putting debris including dog faeces and cigarette butts in their garden, damaging a garden gate and trees, verbally abusing them, staring at the woman, posting a meat fork and threatening note through their door and threatening the man and damaging their rear gate on 11 January. He will be sentenced on 25 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact the couple or anyone at their address in Gwindra Road or enter or leave his address through the back garden unless it is a 999 emergency.
CONNOR MCCONNELL, 33, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order, made by Truro Crown Court on 30 April, at Bodmin on 11 May by having contact with a woman and attending Royffe Way, Bodmin. He will be sentenced on 18 June.
JEREMY WILKINS, 41, of Hartmeade, Menheniot changed his plea to guilty on a charge of harassing a woman in Menheniot. He will be sentenced on18 September and was released on conditional bail not to contact a woman or go to Cullompton in Devon.
GAVIN KELLY, 49, of Coombe Park Bungalows, Treliddon Lane, Downderry pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by Truro Crown Court in 2024 by, on 1 September, asking a man at Tredinnick Farm Shop, Widegates to contact a woman he was prohibited from contacting and shouting ‘stop, stop’ at the woman at No Mans Land, Looe on 21 February. He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and was put on a four-month curfew to remain at his home between 8pm and 5am daily.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
LOUGHLIN KAVANAGH, 23, of Penwinnick Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Burngullow Road, St Austell on 24 October with 3.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and 98 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 12 months.
DANIEL JONES, 46, of St Leonards, Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 24 April. He was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course, fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
ADAM ROSS, 36, of Hillsview, Crumplehorn pleaded guilty to driving on the A388 at Kelly Bray on 25 September with 4.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 36 months and must have treatment for his mental health. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
MICHAEL ROBERTSON, 61, of Turnstone Way, Stratton pleaded guilty to driving at Burn View, Bude whilst disqualified on 28 December. He was banned from driving for three months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
USED HANDHELD PHONE
MADISON BENNETT, 19, of St Leonards, Bodmin was banned from driving for seven days after pleading guilty to driving with a handheld phone on Higher Bore Street, Bodmin on 19 November. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £120 costs.
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCE
NORMAN OSBORNE, 57, of Tobarn, Jacobstow pleaded guilty to, on 20 May 2022, causing a discharge of digestate in an unnamed tributary of the River Ottery without an environmental permit. He was fined £215 and ordered to pay £3550.24 costs and a £86 surcharge.
BREACH OF ENFORCEMENT NOTICE
PETER SUMNER, 62, of Park Road, Milnthorpe, Cumbria had elected trial by jury at Truro Crown Court on a charge of, between November 2024 and August 2025, being the owner of land at 7 Westwood, West Street, Liskeard being in breach of an enforcement notice issued in November 2023 which required him to demolish and remove a building, remove all materials and restore the land to its former condition. His case was listed for 12 June.
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