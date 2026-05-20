A FREE community festival featuring live music, workshops, crafts and children’s activities will take place at Liskeard Rugby Club this weekend as part of the Liskeard Relay For Life fundraising event in support of Cancer Research UK.
The family-friendly programme begins on Saturday (May 23), running from 12pm to 10pm, and continues on Sunday (May 24) from 8am to 12pm.
Organisers are encouraging local residents to attend, bring friends and family, and help support the annual event, which relies on volunteers and community fundraising teams.
Relay For Life sees groups of fundraisers take part in activities to raise money for Cancer Research UK, with local performers and workshop leaders also giving their time free of charge to support the cause.
Organisers say attendance helps boost fundraising efforts and supports plans to improve the event in future years.
The event is open to all ages.
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