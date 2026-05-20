WHAT started as a simple idea inside a busy Liskeard pub has grown into a vital lifeline for people battling loneliness, mental health struggles and personal crisis.
One year ago, The Salvation Army launched its “Listening Post” inside Wetherspoon’s The King Doniert – an unusual setting for church outreach, but one that has quietly transformed lives across the town.
Every Friday between 11.30am and 1.30pm, volunteers set up a small table offering free coffee, biscuits, Bibles and, most importantly, a listening ear for anyone needing support.
The initiative was launched by church leader Teresa Conway, who believed traditional approaches to community outreach were no longer enough.
“Why would I expect people to walk through my door?” said Teresa. “People go to the pub – families, the lonely, those with no heating at home, those escaping noise or silence. Jesus always went to where people were, so that’s what we do.”
Over the past 12 months, the Listening Post has become a familiar and trusted presence inside the town centre bar, helping people struggling with grief, addiction, domestic abuse, isolation and financial hardship.
Volunteers have helped visitors access food and gas vouchers, supported families through bereavement, written eulogies and prayed with those facing difficult times.
The Salvation Army team also distributes “hospitality boxes” filled with toiletries, towels, snacks and small comfort items for vulnerable residents facing crisis situations.
Teresa said the project is built around compassion and human connection rather than recruitment.
“People will never remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel,” she said. “We’re God’s waiters in Wetherspoons, we give good customer service and genuine love.”
Volunteer Joe described the Listening Post as proof that support and healing can happen in the most unexpected places: “There have been some incredible stories of transformation over the past year. You see people come in carrying huge burdens and sometimes all they need is someone willing to sit, listen and care.”
The initiative has also been warmly embraced by staff at The King Doniert, with volunteers regularly helping clear tables and assist customers during busy periods.
While the Listening Post operates quietly alongside community kitchens and foodbanks, Teresa believes it fills a different but equally important need.
“In today’s world, loneliness is becoming a hidden epidemic,” she said. “This isn’t about filling seats in church on a Sunday. It’s about meeting one person at a time, listening without judgement and helping people feel valued.”
Since launching the project, visitors have gone on to explore faith further, with some attending church services either online or in person.
But Teresa insists the wider mission remains simple.
“We’re not a building – we’re a movement,” she added. “The Salvation Army goes where people are, listens and helps people in their own spaces.”
Alongside the Listening Post, The Salvation Army in Liskeard continues to provide practical support through programmes including Employment Plus, which helps people become job-ready and find sustainable employment.
The church is also encouraging donations towards its hospitality box fund to help continue supporting vulnerable members of the community.
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