A PUBLIC consultation has begun on a major package of proposed pedestrian and cycling improvements across Liskeard town centre and Charter Way aimed at making journeys safer, easier and more accessible for residents and visitors.
Cornwall Council has unveiled plans for a wide range of upgrades across key routes in the town, including Grove Park Terrace, Station Road, Lamellion Court, Manley Road, Heathlands Road, Lanchard Lane, Russell Street, Windsor Place, Barras Street, Greenbank Lane and Charter Way.
The authority says the proposals are designed to improve conditions for people walking, cycling and crossing roads, while also helping improve access to shops, schools, public buildings and other local services throughout the town.
Among the measures being considered are safer pedestrian crossings, wider pavements where space allows, traffic calming features, better facilities for visually impaired users and improvements to the overall appearance and connectivity of streets and public spaces. Plans also include a new shared-use pedestrian and cycle path along sections of Charter Way.
The consultation, which opened on May 13 and ends on June 5, invites residents, businesses and road users to comment on the proposals before final decisions are taken by Cornwall Council later this year.
A series of improvements have been outlined across the town centre. At Grove Park Terrace, crossings would be upgraded with tactile paving to assist visually impaired users, while junctions and access points would be narrowed to create shorter and safer crossing points for pedestrians.
Station Road could see resurfacing work alongside wider footways and upgraded crossings at Carwinion Terrace and Rosemellen Terrace. New dropped kerbs and tactile paving are also proposed in several areas to improve accessibility and make routes easier to navigate for wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs.
Other suggested measures include a raised table-top crossing at Manley Road, new footways at Heathlands Road, landscaping and traffic-calming build-outs at Lanchard Lane, and a new zebra crossing on Russell Street with high-friction surfacing to improve safety for both pedestrians and drivers.
The plans also propose improvements around Windsor Place and Bay Tree Hill, where footways could be extended and bollards installed to protect pedestrians. Crossing points around Barras Street, Pike Street and Greenbank Lane would also be upgraded as part of the wider scheme.
Along Charter Way, proposals focus heavily on improving walking and cycling connections. New crossings are planned at Caradon Heights, Stephens Road and Pengover Road, while a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists would run along the southern side of the route and connect through to Quimperle Way.
Cornwall Council says the scheme aims to encourage more sustainable travel, improve accessibility for people with mobility or visual impairments and create more continuous and connected routes through the town centre and surrounding residential areas.
Feedback gathered during the consultation will be reviewed before any final decisions are made on the proposed works.
The consultation runs until midnight on June 5, with recommendations and outcomes due to be published afterwards. If approved following consultation, construction and improvement works could begin in autumn 2026 across several phases of the project.
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