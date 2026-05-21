A new mass in the Cornish language will be launched at Truro Cathedral on Wednesday, June 3 at 5.30pm. ‘Oferen an Dasserghyans’ (The Mass of the Resurrection) by Mike O'Connor is the first mass to be written completely in Cornish, and its name signifies both the resurrection of both Christ and Kernewek, the Cornish language.
Described as “a mass for the people”, it is based on Cornish folk songs – including the Hal-an-Tow made famous by Helston’s Flora Day celebrations - and is designed to be tuneful and easy to sing. Led by the Rev Jane Kneebone, Gorsedh chaplain, and the cathedral choir, the premiere will coincide with the Eucharist on the Eve of the Feast of St Petroc, one of Cornwall’s patron saints.
The mass is the combined efforts of Rev Kneebone, Father Ross Crichton, composer Mike O’Connor, poet Tim Saunders and linguist Wella Brown. It’s thought to be the first time the whole service will be conducted in the Cornish language.
“It’s completing the services we have available in Cornish,” said Rev Kneebone. “We have been able to say the eucharist and mass for a long time, but if we wanted music, we had to use English or Latin settings, which wasn’t ideal. So this is an important milestone for us.”
Mr O’Connor, who has a long history of researching Cornish folk music, said: “Our mass is intended for congregational singing - it’s a joining-in thing. It will also be live-streamed and recorded, which is going to be very exciting.”
Anyone who would like to learn the mass in advance is invited to a rehearsal on Tuesday, June 2 in St Michael's Church, Newquay at 7pm. All are welcome to both events, from fluent Cornish speakers to those who know no Cornish at all. A full English translation will be provided in the service book alongside the Cornish text.
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