Described as “a mass for the people”, it is based on Cornish folk songs – including the Hal-an-Tow made famous by Helston’s Flora Day celebrations - and is designed to be tuneful and easy to sing. Led by the Rev Jane Kneebone, Gorsedh chaplain, and the cathedral choir, the premiere will coincide with the Eucharist on the Eve of the Feast of St Petroc, one of Cornwall’s patron saints.