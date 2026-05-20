A new assistant principal has been appointed to lead the highly anticipated return of A-Levels to Cornwall College St Austell in 2027.
Anneka Wass, who brings extensive experience in sixth form education and academic leadership, previously worked at Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, one of the UK’s largest sixth form providers, before joining Cornwall College.
Executive principal and deputy CEO of Cornwall College Group, Mark Wardle, said Anneka was the perfect choice to lead the next chapter of A Level education in mid-Cornwall.
He said: “Anneka brings strong experience in sixth form education and a clear understanding of what students need to succeed.
“She has already played an important role in shaping the A-Level offer at St Austell, and we are confident she will play a key role in building on our Ofsted Outstanding standards as we introduce A-Levels at the campus.”
The introduction of A-Levels forms part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the Cornwall College St Austell campus, which is well underway and progressing at speed.
The development will include a dedicated A-Level centre and modern teaching spaces, due to be completed in December 2026.
“Our new A-Level offer in St Austell is designed to inspire ambition, build confidence and prepare students for university and beyond,” said Anneka.
“We’re also drawing from the amazing vocational courses and facilities that we already have on site to provide a diverse, well-rounded enrichment programme and enhance students’ college experience.”
“A strong A-Level experience is about more than just the classroom. It is about developing the whole person, making sure each student has the support around them, the opportunity to grow and a positive environment to be part of every day.”
The introduction of A-Levels at Cornwall College St Austell will widen choice for students in the mid-Cornwall, offering a high-quality academic pathway alongside existing routes and giving young people more options to shape their future close to home.
The A-Level offer is being developed in close collaboration with Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT), helping to align provision and support progression for students across the area.
Parents, students and members of the community are invited to find out more about the new A-Level subject offer, the new facilities, enrichment opportunities, grade entry requirements and travel options at the college’s upcoming A Level Information Evening on Thursday, June 4, 5.30pm to 7pm.
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