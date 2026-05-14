PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Residents only parking
Cornwall Council has confirmed that as of May 18, it will make operational a rule to regulate traffic in Charlestown.
It means that there will now be residents only parking bays on Duporth Road opposite the properties numbered 35 to 39.
There will also be the introduction of no waiting restrictions on several lengths of road in the area.
These are: Charlestown Road sections along its length, Church Road sections along its length, Crinnis Road at its northern end and Duporth Road sections along its length.
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL25 3NU as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Footpath closure extended
THE public will continue to be prohibited to use a length of footpath in Calstock due to an unsafe retaining wall in the area.
Footpath 14 between the properties known as Lower Brookland Farm and the access to Newton Farm has been the subject of a prohibition order since December 3, 2025. However, the order which prohibits it use has now been extended until November 12, 2026.
It was due to expire on May 11 but owing to the continuing ‘likelihood of danger’ to the public posed by the unsafe wall, it will continue to be closed after the continuance of the closure order was approved by the Secretary of State for Transport.
The order which was published in a public notice stated: “The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included. The Council is satisfied that the order is needed because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to an unsafe retaining wall.
“Nothing in this Order will apply to traffic associated with the works required within the highway specified above, any vehicle being used for the purposes of an undertaker in an emergency, such as loss of utility supplies and anything done with the permission of or at the discretion of a police officer.”
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