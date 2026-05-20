A village pub near St Austell is set to close its doors later this year.
After opening under new ownership three years ago, The Royal Inn, on Eascliffe Road, in Par has become the latest Cornish pub to announce that it will will be shutting its doors.
Lucy Nicholas, who runs the pub, has announced that it will close in September and is unsure about whether it will reopen again in the near future.
In a statement posted on the pub’s Facebook page, she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce The Royal Inn will be shutting its doors for the last time on September 6 this year.
“I've had a wonderful time, and it has been an absolute pleasure to serve all of you, I couldn't have asked for a better three years. To have gained so many connections, lifelong friends, and fond memories is something not everyone can say they've experienced-for that, I thank each and everyone of you dearly.
“We are unsure if or when the doors will open again, but we will update when we can. Your continued support has meant more than you'll all ever know!”
The firm are making cuts as part of their new five-year strategy, which will see the hotel giant attempt to make savings of a quarter of a billion pounds, as well as transforming its restaurants.
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