A MOTION proposed by Reform UK councillors asking for an end to over-subscription of bus seats ensuring passengers, including students, do not stand on rural routes was lost this week.
Cllr Sean Smith, who represents St Cleer and Menheniot, told a meeting of Cornwall Council on Tuesday (May 19): “We are seeing cases where passengers on Cornwall Council supported services are standing on high speed routes, including A-roads and dual carriageways, because more tickets have been issued than there are seats. That creates an avoidable safety risk.
“If a bus is travelling at 50-60mph, standing passengers are significantly more vulnerable in the event of a sudden brake or collision. This is happening on services we commission or support in Cornwall. The principle is simple – if a ticket is issued, a seat must be guaranteed.”
His motion asked for the Liberal Democrat/Independent cabinet to end the over-subscription of seats, require no-standing on contractual non-urban routes, introduce ‘one ticket, one seat’ as standard contract conditions, strengthen accountability and to report back in three months.
“This is about ensuring no student or passenger is placed at unnecessary risk on some services we fund and support,” he added.
Felllow Reform councillor Keith Johnson, who seconded the motion, said he could not understand how the situation had been allowed to continue. He asked how children standing on moving buses was acceptable in “modern Cornwall”.
“We educate people about road safety from a young age, yet somehow we are prepared to tolerate children travelling on over-crowded buses without even the most basic protections.
“A child’s safety should never come second to a balance sheet. What happens if that bus travelling at speed has to brake suddenly? We all know the answer and it should concern every member in this chamber.”
Cllr Dan Rogerson, the cabinet member for transport, responded that “the reality is somewhat different”.
He stressed that post-16 transport provided for students is provided by colleges themselves and is not something the council has control over.
“Some may travel on buses alongside younger young people on buses we have contracts with and we issue tickets for those making sure there are seats for everybody. Some young people travel on the public bus network and that’s efficient and safe.
“The trouble with this motion is that it is very prescriptive – it says that there is one solution that fits everybody and paints a picture that all over Cornwall we have thousands of young people strap-hanging as the norm. That’s not the case.
“We need a proportionate response which is to look at the details and not deny the public bus network.” He said they are licensed to allow passengers to stand.
“While I understand the spirit behind this, the reality is somewhat different and I would urge colleagues to reject this motion. Of course, if they have any specific concerns about specific young people’s journeys that are causing a problem then raise that with me and the colleges concerned.”
He cited a specific issue that Cllr Smith had raised with him concerning a Callywith College bus which had been resolved.
Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost added there was no evidence in the motion about over-subscribed bus routes. “We have no evidence from Go Cornwall or Stagecoach that there are over-subscribed buses.”
The motion was lost with 37 votes against, 29 in favour and five abstentions.
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