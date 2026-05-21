FUNDRAISING efforts for a proposed new skatepark in Looe have received a major boost after campaigners secured a £20,000 grant, pushing the overall total raised beyond the £100,000 mark.
The latest funding success from the Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund means organisers behind the planned Edwina Hannaford Skatepark have now raised £108,000 towards their ambitious £300,000 target.
However, campaigners say there is still a significant amount left to secure before work can officially begin.
Members of the skatepark working group described the award as a “substantial boost” which has strengthened both fundraising momentum and confidence in delivering the long-awaited project.
The group said they were made aware of the funding opportunity by Paul Large, senior site director at the Cornwall Bakery in Callington, and thanked him alongside the wider Samworth Brothers team for their encouragement and support throughout the application process.
In a statement, organisers said: “The support of this well-respected local business with such a substantial award has given a boost to both our fundraising total and our ability to deliver this important project in Looe.
“Our fundraising total goes into six figures – an important milestone to have reached in just five months.”
The proposed skatepark, planned for the far end of Millpool Car Park, has been under discussion in the town for years. Earlier attempts to create a facility in 2002 and again in 2010 were unsuccessful after planning concerns over noise near the existing children’s play park.
However, momentum has accelerated since planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council last October.
The project is being led by a partnership involving Looe Development Trust, The Boundless Trust and Looe Town Council, with the facility set to be designed and built by Maverick Skateparks.
Named in memory of former town and county councillor Edwina Hannaford, campaigners say the skatepark will provide an important space for young people while helping strengthen community wellbeing and activity.
The Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund was originally established following the success of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics to support projects helping young people become more active and engaged within their communities.
Organisers believe the Looe skatepark fits perfectly within those aims.
“We would like to sincerely thank the trustees for choosing to make this award to our project and investing in the young people in our community,” the group added.
Kim Spencer, from Looe Development Trust, said community backing would be crucial if the project is to unlock larger grants and complete the remaining fundraising effort.
“We have made a solid start, but we’ve still got work to do,” she said previously. “We’ve got £300,000 to raise and to go for those bigger funds, we need to show there is real buy-in from the local community.
“This has been talked about for years and we believe it can make a real difference, especially for the younger generation.”
Support for the project has already been pledged by local councils, harbour commissioners and community organisations, while further fundraising events are planned in the months ahead.
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