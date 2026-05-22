PRINCE William was given a tour of the Duchy of Cornwall’s urban extension to Newquay on Thursday.
HRH explored plans for Nansledan’s forthcoming Market Street development, one of the first new high streets of its kind to be built in over a century, which will provide a mix of retail, food and beverage outlets, offices, and a 24,500 square foot Tesco supermarket.
The Prince made handprints out of clay with residents and construction workers from Nansledan, which will be incorporated around the scheme.
Once complete in 2028, it will provide commercial space for local artisans and businesses, supporting a vibrant local economy and community.
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Prince William visits Nansledan (Picture: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace)
During the visit, The Duke also stopped at Nansledan’s first Build-to-Rent homes to meet residents, which included Nick and Jess Dunstan.
Jess Dunstan said the family would have "struggled" to find a rental in the area if it was not for this development.
Prince William then visited the Duchy of Cornwall’s pioneering new housing development supporting people experiencing homelessness in Cornwall.
He met residents, community leaders and organisations involved in bringing the project to life.
This included individuals who have experienced homelessness and have been supported through St Petrocs’ services, as well as partners working collaboratively to address housing need across Cornwall.
The development forms part of a wider initiative to tackle homelessness at Nansledan in partnership with St Petrocs through long-term, community-led solutions.
By combining safe, secure accommodation with personalised support, the project will help people to rebuild their lives and sustain independent living.
The first phase is providing high quality accommodation with wrap-around support for up to 16 individuals in two four-bedroom homes and eight one-bedroom apartments that are expected to be completed this summer.
There is also an on-site counselling space for St Petrocs to provide support services to residents.
Delivered in partnership with St Petrocs and funded by The Duke of Cornwall’s Charitable Foundation, the scheme provides high-quality, low carbon homes with wraparound support, helping individuals build community connections and move towards long-term, secure housing.
The supported housing development is being delivered in connection with the Royal Foundation’s wider Homewards programme, a five-year initiative led by The Duke of Cornwall to demonstrate that homelessness can be ended through place-based partnerships.
Representatives from St Petrocs, including senior leaders, trustees and people with lived experience of homelessness, took part in the visit and shared firsthand insights into the impact of the charity’s work.
Amanda Masters, Vice President of St Petrocs, was also present for the visit, offering a poignant reminder of the legacy of her late husband, Steve Ellis, former Chief Executive, whose vision and leadership helped shape the charity’s work for many years.
Prince William concluded his visit with time in the garden taking part in building a Cornish hedge with people St Petrocs has supported and who have been learning this skilled trade.
Henry Meacock, Chief Executive of St Petrocs said: “It was a privilege to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to the St Petrocs development at Nansledan and to showcase the progress being made here. This development represents a significant step forward in providing safe homes and meaningful support for people experiencing homelessness in Cornwall.
“Partnership working is at the heart of this project and today was an important opportunity to highlight what can be achieved when organisations come together to create lasting change.”
Duchy of Cornwall project manager Peter James said, who is managing the build, said: "This is a pioneering initiative in several respects.
“It marks a first for the Duchy in directly addressing homelessness and supporting local people on a path toward secure, long-term housing. At the same time, it deepens our understanding of low-carbon building techniques as part of our commitment to reaching net zero.
“We hope the insights gained here will prove valuable and inspire similar efforts across the UK."
The Prince of Wales took time to hear directly from former St Petrocs residents about their journeys and the difference that access to stable accommodation and ongoing support has made to their lives.
The homes visited are nearing completion and will soon welcome new residents, offering a stable foundation for individuals who have experienced homelessness and supporting them to move forward with confidence and dignity.
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