IN hidden hamlets, verdant villages and coastal communities – from Mousehole to Mawnan Smith and Tintagel to Torpoint – Cornwall’s creatives will showcase their skills, share their stories and exhibit artistic practice in all its forms.
From Saturday, May 23, to Sunday, May 31, a total of 322 artists and makers from across Cornwall will welcome visitors into their studios and workshops to experience the cornucopia of colour and creativity that is Cornwall Open Studios.
Jeremy Sanders, founder of Cornwall Open Studios, welcomed the return of the inclusive trail across the Duchy.
He said: “In this, our second year of Cornwall Open Studios, we are delighted to have increased the number of participants and broadened the range of disciplines by adding furniture restoration, performance and floral art to the mix.”
Painters, potters and photographers will join forces with carvers and calligraphers, felters and furniture-makers, sculptors and silversmiths, woodturners and weavers to provide a plethora of visual perspectives as they each respond to the interplay between land, sea and sky, and the ever-changing palette of the seasons to capture the essence of Cornwall’s wild beauty and the place they call home.
Jeremy added: “We are also seeing the emergence of more, permanent creative hubs with The Levels at Newquay, Whites Old Workshops at St Ives and Trevelloe Farm at Lamorna now joining established arts clusters at Krowji, Trewidden Gardens and around the Helford River.”
This event not only celebrates Cornwall’s rich cultural heritage but also provides year-round support for the artists and makers who transform the Duchy into a dynamic destination for seasoned collectors, art lovers and cultural tourists alike.
Free demonstrations and workshops will also take place during the event.
Personalised art trails can be created, where artists can be searched by location, discipline or number of opening days. A printed guide is also available.
For more information visit cornwallopenstudios.co.uk
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