HUNDREDS of people attended the funeral of a Second World War bomber pilot from Bodmin after he died aged 104 without living relatives.

Alfred ‘Barney’ Barnett served in the Royal Air Force after enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the war.

He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot.

Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions following his commission between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from service in mid-1959.

Image shows the hearse arriving. Royal Air Force St Mawgan today joined the wider community in paying tribute to Alfred âBarneyâ Barnett, a distinguished Second World War RAF veteran, whose funeral took place at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin at 1130 hrs. Aged 104, Barney lived an extraordinary life of service. Enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and later commissioned in 1943, he flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the Second World War. He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot. Following his commission, Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from Service in mid-1959. Todayâs service, officiated by the Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin OâDell, was attended by a wide cross-section of the community, including serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane. The large and diverse turnout reflected the deep respect held for Barney and his generation. In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan. His medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin, ensuring a fitting and personal tribute. The Royal Air Force will preserve his legacy in line with these wishes.
Around 200 people attended the funeral service. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

Around 200 people attended the funeral service at Glynn Valley Crematorium in Bodmin on Wednesday, May 20, which included serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Royal Air Force St Mawgan today joined the wider community in paying tribute to Alfred âBarneyâ Barnett, a distinguished Second World War RAF veteran, whose funeral took place at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin at 1130 hrs. Aged 104, Barney lived an extraordinary life of service. Enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and later commissioned in 1943, he flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the Second World War. He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot. Following his commission, Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from Service in mid-1959. Todayâs service, officiated by the Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin OâDell, was attended by a wide cross-section of the community, including serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane. The large and diverse turnout reflected the deep respect held for Barney and his generation. In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan. His medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin, ensuring a fitting and personal tribute. The Royal Air Force will preserve his legacy in line with these wishes.
Barney joined the Royal Air Force in 1941 in response to his mother's house being bombed in London and decided it was time to fight back himself. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane.

Royal Air Force St Mawgan today joined the wider community in paying tribute to Alfred âBarneyâ Barnett, a distinguished Second World War RAF veteran, whose funeral took place at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin at 1130 hrs. Aged 104, Barney lived an extraordinary life of service. Enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and later commissioned in 1943, he flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the Second World War. He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot. Following his commission, Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from Service in mid-1959. Todayâs service, officiated by the Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin OâDell, was attended by a wide cross-section of the community, including serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane. The large and diverse turnout reflected the deep respect held for Barney and his generation. In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan. His medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin, ensuring a fitting and personal tribute. The Royal Air Force will preserve his legacy in line with these wishes.
Around 200 people attended the funeral service. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

The service was officiated by the RAF St Mawgan Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin O’Dell.

Barney’s medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin.

NOTES TO EDITORS: These images were taken in the studio at RAF St Mawgan the day before the funeral whilst we were safe guarding the items ready for dressing the coffin. They were not taken at the funeral service itself. Royal Air Force St Mawgan today joined the wider community in paying tribute to Alfred âBarneyâ Barnett, a distinguished Second World War RAF veteran, whose funeral took place at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin at 1130 hrs. Aged 104, Barney lived an extraordinary life of service. Enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and later commissioned in 1943, he flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the Second World War. He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot. Following his commission, Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from Service in mid-1959. Todayâs service, officiated by the Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin OâDell, was attended by a wide cross-section of the community, including serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane. The large and diverse turnout reflected the deep respect held for Barney and his generation. In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan. His medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin, ensuring a fitting and personal tribute. The Royal Air Force will preserve his legacy in line with these wishes.
Barney's medals and flying logbooks have been entrusted to RAF St Mawgan. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan.

Image shows friend of Barney, Gerald, giving a eulogy. Royal Air Force St Mawgan today joined the wider community in paying tribute to Alfred âBarneyâ Barnett, a distinguished Second World War RAF veteran, whose funeral took place at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin at 1130 hrs. Aged 104, Barney lived an extraordinary life of service. Enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and later commissioned in 1943, he flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the Second World War. He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot. Following his commission, Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from Service in mid-1959. Todayâs service, officiated by the Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin OâDell, was attended by a wide cross-section of the community, including serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane. The large and diverse turnout reflected the deep respect held for Barney and his generation. In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan. His medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin, ensuring a fitting and personal tribute. The Royal Air Force will preserve his legacy in line with these wishes.
Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

RAF St Mawgan Stn Cdr Wg Cdr Gareth Elliott said: “Alfred ‘Barney’ Barnett embodied the courage, resilience and selfless service of the Second World War generation.

“Flying 80 combat missions and serving with the Pathfinder Force, his contribution to Bomber Command represents the very best of his generation.

Royal Air Force St Mawgan today joined the wider community in paying tribute to Alfred âBarneyâ Barnett, a distinguished Second World War RAF veteran, whose funeral took place at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin at 1130 hrs. Aged 104, Barney lived an extraordinary life of service. Enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and later commissioned in 1943, he flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the Second World War. He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot. Following his commission, Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from Service in mid-1959. Todayâs service, officiated by the Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin OâDell, was attended by a wide cross-section of the community, including serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane. The large and diverse turnout reflected the deep respect held for Barney and his generation. In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan. His medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin, ensuring a fitting and personal tribute. The Royal Air Force will preserve his legacy in line with these wishes.
Barney’s medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

“Despite having no surviving family, it was a privilege for the Royal Air Force and the local community to come together to ensure he received a dignified and respectful farewell.

“RAF St Mawgan remains committed to preserving his legacy for future generations.”

Barney’s ashes will be interred alongside those of his wife Thelma in St Neot churchyard.