HUNDREDS of people attended the funeral of a Second World War bomber pilot from Bodmin after he died aged 104 without living relatives.

Alfred ‘Barney’ Barnett served in the Royal Air Force after enlisting in 1941 as an Air Gunner and flew 80 combat sorties over Germany during the war.

He went on to serve with the elite Pathfinder Force, responsible for marking targets ahead of the main bomber stream, before later training as a pilot.

Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions following his commission between late 1952 and early 1956, retiring from service in mid-1959.

Around 200 people attended the funeral service. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

Around 200 people attended the funeral service at Glynn Valley Crematorium in Bodmin on Wednesday, May 20, which included serving personnel, veterans, and Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Barney joined the Royal Air Force in 1941 in response to his mother's house being bombed in London and decided it was time to fight back himself. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

Senior station representatives in attendance included Station Commander Wing Commander Gareth Elliott and Station Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Darrel Keane.

Around 200 people attended the funeral service. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

The service was officiated by the RAF St Mawgan Station Padre, Squadron Leader Colin O’Dell.

Barney’s medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin.

Barney's medals and flying logbooks have been entrusted to RAF St Mawgan. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

In accordance with his wishes, and in the absence of surviving family, close friends entrusted his medals and flying logbooks to RAF St Mawgan.

Barney served at RAF St Mawgan on four occasions. (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

RAF St Mawgan Stn Cdr Wg Cdr Gareth Elliott said: “Alfred ‘Barney’ Barnett embodied the courage, resilience and selfless service of the Second World War generation.

“Flying 80 combat missions and serving with the Pathfinder Force, his contribution to Bomber Command represents the very best of his generation.

Barney’s medals, hat and one of his logbooks were used to dress the coffin (Picture: Cpl Tom Cann RAF)

“Despite having no surviving family, it was a privilege for the Royal Air Force and the local community to come together to ensure he received a dignified and respectful farewell.

“RAF St Mawgan remains committed to preserving his legacy for future generations.”