A DOCTOR at the heart of Cornwall’s health services has said that a new app could help residents struggling with joint and muscle pain.
As a clinician, I see every day how joint pain, pulled muscles and persistent back problems can quietly affect people’s quality of life. These issues are common, but that doesn’t make them any less disruptive. I know many people want support to start managing their symptoms, writes Dr Chris Reid, chief place and transformation officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.
That’s why, in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, we’re supporting a more immediate approach through the getUBetter app, an NHS-funded tool that gives people instant, clinically approved advice for muscle and joint problems, free of charge.
What I value most about getUBetter is how accessible it is. Health support shouldn’t only be available at the point of an appointment. The app is available 24/7, meaning people can access trusted guidance whenever they need it—at home, at work or on the move. It helps users understand their symptoms and, importantly, shows them what they can do to help themselves safely.
For many patients, that sense of clarity is crucial. Instead of uncertainty, they have clear advice, practical exercises and guidance on when to seek further care.
Self-care plays a central role in recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions. The majority of these problems can be managed at home and improve over time. However, people often lack the confidence or knowledge to take that first step.
This is where getUBetter makes a real difference. It supports people to build the skills and confidence they need to manage their condition effectively. By following personalised guidance, many can reduce pain, stay active and recover more quickly, something we know is key to long-term health.
The app covers a wide range of common conditions, including back and neck pain, joint problems in areas such as the shoulder, hip and knee, as well as sprains, strains and tendon issues. Each pathway is tailored to the individual, allowing users to progress at a pace that suits them.
It’s also a valuable tool for those waiting for appointments or referrals. Rather than feeling stuck, people can take positive steps to manage their symptoms in the meantime. In some cases, they may even improve to the point where further treatment is no longer needed.
Importantly, the app has been designed with accessibility in mind. It is available to anyone aged 16 and over locally and includes 20 Touch-to-Speak languages, helping ensure that more people can access support in a way that works for them.
My advice is simple: don’t wait to take control of your recovery. Tools like getUBetter are an important part of modern healthcare, giving people the ability to act early, stay active and make informed decisions about their health.
Ultimately, it’s about helping you get back to doing the things you enjoy, sooner and with confidence. Download the app today.
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