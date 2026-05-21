FAMILIES across East Cornwall are being invited to make the most of May half term with a packed programme of activities at National Trust properties.
From Pokémon-themed outdoor trails and medieval archaeology workshops to traditional lawn games and Cornish heritage activities, visitors will find plenty to keep children entertained during the school break.
At Lanhydrock, Pokémon fans can take part in the new Pokémon Trading Card Game Mega Evolution Trail running from May 23 to 31. Families are encouraged to explore the gardens in search of Mega Evolution Pokémon while completing themed outdoor challenges.
Lanhydrock is also hosting The Libraries of Lanhydrock exhibition from May through to November, offering visitors a glimpse into the personal book collections and medical interests of the Victorian Agar-Robartes family. Guests can discover rare texts, historic remedies and even plants once used in 17th century cures.
Over at Antony House, half-term events will include summer garden games, family trails and a special tree trail celebrating the estate’s collection of trees.
Visitors can also join Family Archaeology Sessions on May 25, where children and adults can learn about Medieval Cornwall and how people authenticated documents before modern forms of identification existed. Activities will focus on medieval seal matrices and historical identity.
Meanwhile, Cotehele is celebrating Cornish culture with a Cornish Heritage and Language trail running until June 7.
Families can enjoy activities including Cornish quoits and cornhole while learning traditional Cornish words and phrases displayed around the house and gardens.
National Trust organisers say the events are designed to encourage families outdoors while helping support the preservation of historic sites for future generations.
Most events are free with normal admission, although some activities carry a small additional charge. Booking is generally not required, but visitors are advised to check individual property websites for opening times and further details before travelling.
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