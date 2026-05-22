The applicant, Pearce Fine Homes told Cornwall Council: “The proposal would provide a high number of new jobs with a coffee shop of this size typically employing 20 to 30 staff with a full time equivalent of 14 roles. The proposal would see capital investment at the site and ongoing business rate contribution, which is an economic benefit of the development. In addition, it would support wider local economy and small businesses in the area through its supply chain, servicing and maintenance activities.