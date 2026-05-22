EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Objections to Starbucks
PROPOSALS which could see the arrival of a drive-thru Starbucks outlet in Dobwalls has been met with vociferous objections from the village’s parish council and some residents.
The applicant, Pearce Fine Homes told Cornwall Council: “The proposal would provide a high number of new jobs with a coffee shop of this size typically employing 20 to 30 staff with a full time equivalent of 14 roles. The proposal would see capital investment at the site and ongoing business rate contribution, which is an economic benefit of the development. In addition, it would support wider local economy and small businesses in the area through its supply chain, servicing and maintenance activities.
“It is also important to stress that this application comprises an area of approximately 0.175 Ha part of Twelvewoods Business Park leaving a further 0.78Ha for employment and associated infrastructure under the existing permission. It is hoped that by providing a premises for a national brand, commercial interest/investment in the wider site will improve.”
Dobwalls Parish Council said it was firmly against the proposals for the Starbucks outlet, stating: “Dobwalls Parish Council strongly objection to this application on the following grounds.
“The proposed opening hours are outside those previously approved under the existing planning conditions and would result in unacceptable intensification of use.
“The development would adversely affect the surrounding dark sky buffer zone through increased artificial lighting, illuminated signage, vehicle headlights, and extended operating hours.
“The drive-through operation would generate increased traffic movements at the nearby roundabout, leading to congestion, queuing, and potential highway safety concerns.
“Vehicle idling and queuing at the order point and collection windows would result in increased air pollution and noise emissions, adversely affecting nearby residents and the local environment.
“Noise and disturbance arising from refrigeration units, extraction systems, and associated plant equipment would have a harmful impact on neighbouring occupiers, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.
“The scale and nature of the development would create visual blight and reduce the amenity and outlook of nearby residential properties.
“The proposal would result in the loss of an existing business/employment use without sufficient justification or evidence that the existing use is no longer viable.
“The operation of a drive-through coffee outlet is likely to increase littering, attract vermin and pests, and place additional pressure on local waste management services.
“Approval of this application could set an undesirable precedent for further drive-through developments in the area, leading to cumulative harm to residential amenity, traffic conditions, and the character of the locality.”
These objections were echoed by some residents.
One objector, Miss Amy Williams stated: “I wish to object to the proposed Starbucks development within this industrial estate, as it would significantly undermine the purpose of the approved village bypass, which residents have long campaigned for in order to reduce traffic congestion and preserve the rural character of the area.
“Introducing a high-traffic commercial outlet such as Starbucks will inevitably attract additional vehicle journeys, causing increased traffic to pass through the village rather than around it. This goes against the very intention of the bypass and risks worsening congestion, noise, and safety concerns.
“Furthermore, the development is likely to lead to increased litter and environmental impact, which is particularly concerning in a rural setting.
“There is also no clear need for another coffee outlet given that there is already a Costa in the neighbouring town just three miles away, along with a McDonald's planned nearby, both of which already cater to this type of demand. For these reasons, I strongly urge that this application be refused.”
Mrs Hilary Day also objected, saying: “I strongly object to proposed planning of Starbucks Drive through on land adjacent to Twelvewoods Roundabout. Owned by Pearce Family.
“Dobwalls were given a Bypass because of traffic congestion and this development will cause once again not only traffic congestion, but noise, litter, anti-social behaviour , vermin from discarded food. In this clean & green village.
“We already have a coffee shop that is well supported, we do not need another large chain.
“The hospitality business is not going through a good time at the moment. Why build another one”
“Look at the congestion around the Saltash area where the drive through is.
“My home is directly next to the Pearce’s land as is my neighbours, last thing we want to hear is car engines all day and night outside our homes.
“With bright lights and smell of food. Also, the noise it brings with it.
“We purchased our homes about five years ago new from Pearces Fine Homes and the adjacent land we were told was going to be low noise, light Industry buisness park.
“Not a food drive through right next to our homes. With traffic noise and everything else that goes with it”
However, despite the objections, not all residents who have submitted comments to Cornwall Council were against it.
Mr Andrew Biggs wrote: “I wish to support the application for the drive through coffee shop in the stated application for the following reasons.
“Firstly, it will provide a very convenient stop off point for those travelling around the area and for those visiting the area and further afield, with good parking convenient parking and secondly as a convenience stop it makes perfect sense in its location just off the A38.
“Thirdly the site would bring welcome employment options for those living in the surrounding areas.”
Mrs Rachel Hand was also supportive, stating: “I fully support the proposal for a Starbucks in Dobwalls village. It would provide a welcoming community space where local residents, families, and visitors can come together.
“Having a Starbucks close to the park would be especially beneficial for parents and carers, giving them somewhere comfortable to purchase a nice drink or snack to consume while children play.
“At the moment, there are limited places locally that offer this kind of social and family-friendly atmosphere.
“A Starbucks could also encourage more people to stop in the village, supporting the local economy and creating job opportunities for residents. With the right design and consideration for the village surroundings, I believe it could become a positive hub for the community.”
The proposals can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal using reference PA26/02604.
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