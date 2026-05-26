RESIDENTS and historians gathered at the Ashtorre Rock Community Centre in Saltash for a Maritime Memory Day celebrating the town’s deep connection with the River Tamar.
Organised by Saltash Old Cornwall Society, the event welcomed residents throughout the afternoon to share stories, photographs, and historical documents linked to the river and the communities shaped by it.
The event formed part of the Federation of Old Cornwall Societies’ “Tales of the Tides: Voices of the Sea” project, which aims to record local knowledge and personal experiences connected with the Tamar, Hamoaze, and Plymouth Sound.
Organisers said the initiative is designed to preserve memories and strengthen understanding of Cornwall’s maritime heritage for future generations.
Held beneath the Tamar and Royal Albert Bridges and beside the former Saltash Ferry slipway, which remained in use until 1961, the venue provided an especially fitting location for the occasion.
Visitors contributed recollections of ferry crossings, river industries, leisure activities, fishing, and family life along the waterfront. Many attendees also brought photographs and documents, helping organisers build a wider archive of Saltash’s maritime history.
Stories were collected and recorded by Steph Norguard and Martin Lister throughout the afternoon. Refreshments were served by volunteers from Ashtorre Rock Community Centre, while bright weather and sunlight across the river added to the atmosphere. A group of swans gliding along the water below the centre also attracted attention from visitors.
Saltash Old Cornwall Society thanked Lynn and Tony Marsh, their volunteer team, and everyone who attended and contributed memories to the successful event.
Further Tales of the Tides events will take place during the year in Saltash, Torpoint, Callington, and the Rame Peninsula. The wider project is supported through the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park Horizons programme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Organisers hope the programme will encourage more residents to record and celebrate their connections with the Tamar.
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