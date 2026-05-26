COUNCILLOR Julie Martin has been re-elected as the mayor of Torpoint for the next civic year.
Torpoint Town Council’s annual meeting and mayor choosing ceremony was held on Thursday, May 21 in the Council Hall.
Master of ceremonies town crier David Green, under the direction of the town clerk, announced the proceedings.
Cllr Martin, who was first elected to Torpoint Town Council in 1999, reviewed her year of office before giving thank you presentations, including to the retiring deputy town mayor Cllr Christine Goodman.
Cllr Martin was re-elected to serve as town mayor for 2026/27 having previously been elected as the first female mayor of Torpoint back in 2005/06. Cllr Goodman was also re-elected to serve as her deputy.
The declaration of acceptance of office was read out and signed in front of honoured guests, Councillors and residents of the town.
Honoured guests at the gathering included Cllr Kevin Sproston (lord mayor of Plymouth), Councillors Kathy Watkin, Kate Ewert and Robert Parsonage, as well as Mike Pearn MBE (freeman of Torpoint), Dr John Mahony (consort alderman), Cllr Christina Whitty (mayor of Liskeard) and Cllr Ethan Stephens (mayor of St Austell).
Cllr Martin introduced Andy Martin as her consort and announced Cornwall Air Ambulance and the council’s skate park project as her mayor’s charity fundraising recipients for the civic year.
Father Michael Brown will continue to serve as the mayor’s chaplain and Bartek Cichopek was chosen to serve as the mayor’s cadet.
The council then re-affirmed the civility and respect pledge, while members confirmed their roles on committees.
After the meeting, Cllr Martin said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the annual meeting of Torpoint Town Council and thank you to my fellow councillors for putting their trust in me and unanimously re-electing me as mayor for the forthcoming year.”
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