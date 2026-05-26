FAMILIES in Cornwall are being invited to meet bestselling children’s author Holly Webb at a special event in St Austell this Saturday (May 30).
Spies and Puffins with Bestselling Holly Webb takes place at St Austell Arts Centre as part of the town’s Festival of Children’s Literature, which aims to make author events affordable and accessible for all families.
Holly Webb, who one of the UK’s most loved children’s writers, has sold millions of books worldwide and is known for her hugely popular animal stories.
At the event, children will hear Holly talk about her books, characters and inspiration, with plenty of fun for young readers and aspiring writers.
There will be spy ciphers for older children and puffin facts for the younger readers. Cornwall Birds (CBWPS) will be adding more local puffin insight too.
Festival organisers have said that the event is designed to inspire children to discover the joy of reading while giving families a memorable experience together.
Heather Wright, who is a festival director, said: “We believe every child should have the opportunity to meet an author and experience the magic of books first-hand.
“Holly Webb is an incredible storyteller and we’re thrilled to welcome her to St Austell. Keeping tickets at just £1 helps ensure as many families as possible can take part.
The St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature has quickly become one of Cornwall’s most exciting family festivals, bringing bestselling authors and illustrators to the town while encouraging reading for pleasure among children and families.
The festival’s wider mission is to improve children’s life chances through reading and make literary events accessible to everyone.
Booking and full festival information can be found at: staustellfestivalofchildrensliterature.com/event/spies-and-puffins-with-bestselling-holly-webb-2/
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