A community group campaigning to reopen a hydrotherapy pool in Cornwall say they will continue their fight despite Cornwall Council stating it would not support reopening the facility.
The Friends of Community Hydrotherapy Group have been pressing for the hydrotherapy pool at St Austell Leisure Centre (formerly Polkyth Leisure Centre) to be reopened after closing a number of years ago.
Last week, Cornwall Council announced that the pool would not be reopened and that it would allow leisure centre operators GLL to repurpose the facility.
The statement read: “In August 2025, following a motion to full council, the council agreed to allow time for a community-led solution to be developed to support reopening of the hydrotherapy pool at St Austell Leisure Centre.
“Despite the best endeavours by all parties over the last nine months, and the allocation of capital funding from the Council’s budgets, it has not been possible to reach an agreement on the viability, risk and deliverability of the reopening of the facility. As a result, the council has made the decision that the facility will not be reopened.
“The council acknowledge the benefits of hydrotherapy and are grateful to the community-led group, and particularly to Cllr German, for the commitment they and he have shown in seeking a community-led solution.
“Working with GLL, which operates St Austell Leisure Centre, the council remains committed to delivering leisure facilities that bring wider community health benefits and to improving accessibility to leisure facilities at St Austell.”
Following the announcement, the campaigning group launched a petition against the decision and is urging the council, along with GLL, to reconsider the decision and work more “proactively” to try and find a way to get the facility reopened.
A survey undertaken by the group found that hundreds of people supported the reopening of the pool, with many highlighting the health and wellbeing benefits they would gain from such a facility.
The group said: “It is our view that Cornwall Council and GLL have let down the community of Cornwall by failing to fully investigate or support proposals to reopen the hydrotherapy pool in St Austell. As a result people in Cornwall will still be unable to use accessible hydrotherapy facilities.
“The hydrotherapy pool was installed in St Austell after a lot of passionate work and fundraising by the community and was used for many years by hundreds of people who found that it improved their health and wellbeing. If GLL is allowed to repurpose the pool it will be lost forever. We urge Cornwall Council to reconsider their decision.”
Cornwall Councillor Julian German, who has been supporting the group and its campaign, added: “We were grateful to the council for considering our campaign to reopen the pool but are disappointed that they have taken this decision to withdraw their support.
“The personal stories that I have heard from people who have lost this facility have been heartbreaking and I urge the council to reconsider and work alongside us to see if we can get this precious and much-loved facility opened once more.”
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