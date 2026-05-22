It’s beginning to look a lot like tidy
REGULAR readers of our column will know we’ve been following the work of the Bodmin Weed It Team quite closely.
A small group of volunteers led by a man you may have heard being referred to on air as the esteemed former mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Andy Coppin, come rain or shine they’ve been out doing their bit in the community making the path ways of the town look tidier.
It’s just as well it’s rain or shine, really – because no two days have been consistent. In the spirit of sharing community good news, you will see in the picture an excellent before and after picture.
They have been joined by the Scouts and Guides in recent weeding sessions and along with multiple instances of residents de-weeding where they live, its great to see things come together.
A Bodmin Big Lunch
THE date and venue for the annual Bodmin Big Lunch has been confirmed.
It will take place on Mount Folly from 12pm until 4pm on Saturday, June 6.
It is an opportunity to come together with everyone welcome. Meet with friends and family in a setting where there will be music and plenty of entertainment.
People can either bring a picnic or buy something from the various vendors that will be on the folly, where there will also be fun.
Bodmin Town Council have said: “The Big Lunch is coming to Mount Folly on Saturday, June 6, from 12pm to 4pm.
“Bring a picnic or buy food on the day and enjoy with friends and family for an afternoon of music and entertainment.”
No bonfire night event in St Tudy
St Tudy Village Hall have said: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of our control, we have made the difficult decision not to hold our Bonfire Night event this year.
“We know this will be disappointing and we’re really sorry to everyone who looks forward to this much-loved community event each year.
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support, and we hope to bring community events back together again in the future.”
Congratulations
At the recent Mayor Choosing ceremony, Councillor Mike Barbery was elected as mayor of Bodmin, with Councillor Pete Skea appointed as deputy mayor.
A special congratulations to the recipients of this year’s Community Awards:
Team Spirit Award: Bodmin Foodbank Team
Outstanding Volunteer Award: Kelvin Donaghy, Equally ABLED
Youth Volunteer Ward: Jasmine Warren, youth voluntary work with Carefree Cornwall
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Our sincere thanks to St Petroc’s Church for hosting the Mayor Choosing Ceremony, and to all invited guests who joined us in celebration.
“A huge thank you to Councillor Liz Ahearn, our outgoing mayor, for an outstanding two years of service to the people of the Bodmin.
“Last but not least, thank you to the Loveny Male Voice Choir for their wonderful performance, and to the staff at Bodmin Town Council for their support in organising and delivering the event.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.