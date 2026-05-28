HMS Raleigh has bid farewell to Captain Jeremy Ussher RN as he leaves command of the Royal Navy’s flagship training establishment to take up a senior new role helping shape the future of naval training.
Reflecting on his time at the Torpoint-based establishment, Captain Ussher said: “It has been a privilege to lead alongside the dedicated staff of HMS Raleigh. Their professionalism, commitment, and willingness to grow and adapt embody the very best of the Royal Navy. I leave confident that the establishment will continue to thrive and deliver the highly capable sailors that our Service needs.”
Captain Ussher now moves into the role of Deputy Director People Training and, in recognition of his leadership and service, will be promoted to the rank of Commodore.
He assumed command of HMS Raleigh in September 2025, taking over from Captain Jane Roe, who had led the establishment for three years.
During his tenure, Captain Ussher focused heavily on strengthening leadership, resilience and operational readiness at the Royal Navy’s premier recruit training base. Senior staff credit him with helping shape a culture built around professionalism, integrity and teamwork as the Navy adapts to the demands of modern warfare.
Central to his leadership was the introduction and embedding of the Compass Leadership Vision and the Gyroscope Leadership Mandate, frameworks designed to reinforce the standards and behaviours expected across the service.
He also championed reflective leadership and personal development, introducing seminars aimed at encouraging self-awareness, resilience and professional growth among both trainees and staff.
The programme extended beyond the naval base itself, with local public services and community organisations invited to take part in leadership and wellbeing sessions, strengthening HMS Raleigh’s links with the wider community.
Captain Ussher’s relationship with HMS Raleigh stretches back more than 20 years. In 2001, as a prospective officer, he visited the establishment as a guest of then Commander Training, Commander Jon Westbrook OBE RN, later Rear Admiral. The visit inspired him to join the Royal Navy later that same year.
He later returned to HMS Raleigh as Commander Training between 2018 and 2020, overseeing major modernisation work and helping guide the establishment through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most recently, he completed the prestigious Global Strategic Programme 25 at the Royal College of Defence Studies, further strengthening his strategic leadership credentials.
Away from naval life, Captain Ussher remains deeply connected to Cornwall. Raised in Liskeard, he is the son of respected local GP Dr Jonathan Ussher and Mrs Maeva Ussher. He attended St Martin’s Church of England School before studying at Liskeard School and Sixth Form College.
His departure marks the end of a command focused not only on operational excellence, but also on building confidence, resilience and leadership throughout the establishment as HMS Raleigh continues preparing recruits for service in an uncertain modern global environment.
HMS Raleigh has thanked Captain Ussher for his service and leadership as Colonel Chris Hall MBE RM takes over command at what the Navy describes as a pivotal time for the establishment and the future of Royal Navy training.
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