THE Royal Air Force is set to bring its flagship ‘town show’ to Cornwall as it prepares to touch down at the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge.
Taking place at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre from Thursday, June 4 until Saturday, June 6, a Chinook aircraft replica will form the centrepiece of the RAF’s presence at the Royal Cornwall Show, giving visitors the opportunity to meet serving regulars and reservists, explore military technology and discover the wide range of careers available within the RAF.
Cornwall has a long-standing connection to the Royal Air Force and wider UK defence operations, with RAF St Mawgan continuing to play an important role in military aviation and support activities in the region.
The South West’s strong engineering, technical and maritime heritage also makes it an important recruiting region for the UK Armed Forces.
Visitors to the RAF stand will be able to speak directly with serving personnel about careers in engineering, cyber operations, intelligence, logistics and aircrew roles, while also learning more about the advanced technology and teamwork that support RAF operations around the world.
The RAF presence will also feature interactive activities and displays designed to engage visitors of all ages and provide a closer look at life in one of the UK’s most technologically advanced organisations.
RAF squadron leader Leroy Hall said: “The Royal Cornwall Show is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with people from across Cornwall and the wider South West in a really unique setting.
“Events like this allow us to have informal conversations with people who may never previously have considered a career in the RAF, while also showcasing the wide variety of roles and opportunities available across the service.”
The free RAF experience for all the family is included with admission to the Royal Cornwall Show.
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