FAMILIES, art lovers and outdoor explorers are being invited to make the most of summer at two of Cornwall’s best-loved National Trust properties, with packed programmes of activities planned at Cotehele and Lanhydrock.
From royal-themed family trails and creative workshops to nature events and hands-on countryside experiences, both historic estates are preparing for a busy summer season aimed at visitors of all ages.
At Cotehele, near Saltash, the spotlight this year falls on “A Very Royal Summer of Play”, running from July 11 until September 6. Inspired by the historic visits of Queen Charlotte in 1789 and Queen Victoria in 1846, the event promises a range of activities celebrating the estate’s royal connections.
Families visiting the Tudor house and gardens will be able to take part in themed games and activities throughout the summer holidays, with organisers hoping to encourage more people to explore the estate’s history in an interactive way.
Alongside the family programme, Cotehele is also hosting several art events and workshops across June and July.
An Introduction to Alcohol Inks workshop on June 10 will give participants the chance to experiment with vibrant colours and creative techniques under the guidance of local artist Shari Arnott.
Meanwhile, a Cyanotype Printmaking workshop on July 8, led by Cornwall-based artist Nicky Harwood, will explore one of the earliest photographic printing processes, known for its distinctive blue tones and unpredictable designs.
Visitors can also enjoy Teresa Pemberton: A Celebration of Cornish Colour from June 13 to June 21, an exhibition showcasing colourful interpretations of Cornwall’s landscapes and seascapes through the artist’s expressive style.
Further west, Lanhydrock near Bodmin is preparing for another packed summer season with family trails, wildlife events and behind-the-scenes countryside activities.
One of the headline attractions is the Pokémon Trading Card Game Mega Evolution Trail, running throughout the summer from June until September. Families will be encouraged to explore the gardens while searching for Pokémon characters and completing themed activities along the way.
Lanhydrock will also host its own Summer of Play event from July 23 until September 6, transforming the gardens into a giant family activity space featuring games, picnic areas and opportunities for cloud spotting on the estate’s formal lawns.
On selected dates, visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Victorian staff characters around the house and gardens to learn more about life at the historic country estate.
Nature lovers are expected to enjoy National Meadows Day on July 4, where visitors can discover the wildlife living in the meadows surrounding the gatehouse. Activities will include bug hunting, identification sessions and opportunities to examine insects and plants under microscopes.
Throughout August, the popular Meet the Machines event will return, allowing visitors to get close to the tractors, mowers and specialist equipment used to maintain the estate.
National Trust organisers say the summer events are designed to encourage people to enjoy Cornwall’s historic places while supporting the ongoing conservation work that protects them for future generations.
For more information or what is happening at other Cornish venues, visit the National Trust website.
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