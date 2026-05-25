“Quite often we will have someone who has never played a particular game come in and before we’ve had a chance to interact, they have already been invited over by other players to start showing the ropes. We have also seen a number of people who previously would tell us they didn’t have any friends locally, now regularly up at game night and going to each other's house not just for a game, but to simply socialise. Even I have benefited from this as having from 250 miles, we barely knew anyone, now I’m meeting up most Saturday nights for a game.”