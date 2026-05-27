A MAN was taken to hospital following an incident in St Austell town centre yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 26).
Emergency services were called at around 7.50pm following reports of a “disturbance” on Market Street.
After police arrived at the scene, they located a man who had sustained non life-threatening facial injuries.
Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who have dashcam footage, to contact them.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, May 26, following a report of a disturbance in Market Street, St Austell.
“Emergency services attended and located a male victim with facial injuries. A scene guard was put in place. The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
“A man in his 20s from St Austell has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.
“A woman in her 30s from St Austell has also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. She too remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident or was driving in the area at the time and may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact 101 or our website quoting 50260133504.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.