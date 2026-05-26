A MAN has died after trying to rescue family members who had got into difficulty at sea.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called by the Ambulance Service at around 3.50pm on Monday (May 25) following a report of a man suffering a cardiac arrest in the sea at Tregirls Beach, Padstow.
“It was reported he had entered the sea to try and assist two family members who had got into difficulty.
“The family members were then brought to safety by members of the public.
“Emergency services and the RNLI attended the scene but sadly, the local man in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene.
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