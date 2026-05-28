THE team behind Carnglaze Caverns have spoken of their “huge relief” after the popular Cornwall venue was allowed to retain its Premises Licence following months of uncertainty over its future.
In a statement released on Thursday (May 28), operators of the St Neot attraction confirmed the venue is “fully reopen” and will continue hosting concerts, events and performances after Cornwall Council signed a consent order allowing the licence to remain in place.
The announcement marks the end of a difficult and stressful period for the business, which saw events cancelled and concerns raised over whether the venue could continue operating as one of Cornwall’s best-known live music destinations.
Celebrating the decision, venue representatives said: “We are hugely relieved to announce that Carnglaze Caverns retains its Premises Licence.
“After months of stress and uncertainty, Cornwall Council has signed a consent order and we keep our licence, on terms we had proposed from the outset.”
Operators also said it had been confirmed the venue was, and always had been, operating within the health and safety regulations overseen by the Health and Safety Executive, which they described as the correct regulatory authority for the caverns.
They added: “In short: we are, and have always been, a safe venue, and we cannot wait to welcome visitors and gig-goers for the foreseeable future.”
The statement also thanked the public for supporting the venue throughout the lengthy dispute, praising customers, musicians and ticket holders who continued backing Carnglaze Caverns during the uncertainty.
“A huge thank you to all you lovely people who visited, supported us, bought a ticket, attended a show, and helped keep this place alive,” operators said.
“Grassroots music venues can only survive because of people like you.”
Carnglaze Caverns, famous for its underground concert setting within former slate caverns, has become one of Cornwall’s most distinctive entertainment venues, attracting performers and audiences from across the South West and beyond.
The licensing dispute began several months ago and intensified after concerns were raised over permissions and regulatory arrangements linked to events at the venue.
Back in February, Carnglaze Caverns formally appealed against decisions affecting its premises licence, maintaining throughout the process that the venue had complied with the required safety framework and had worked closely with authorities.
The uncertainty surrounding the case led to disruption for a number of planned events, with some concerts and performances cancelled while legal discussions continued.
Venue operators apologised to those affected by cancellations, saying the situation had been beyond their control.
However, with the dispute now resolved, Carnglaze Caverns says it is looking firmly towards the future.
The statement concluded: “Carnglaze Caverns is fully open. See you all soon.”
The outcome has been welcomed by supporters of Cornwall’s live music scene, with many expressing relief that one of the county’s best-loved independent venues can continue operating for years to come.
Regular visitors and musicians have since welcomed the decision on social media, saying the venue plays a role in Cornwall’s cultural scene and provides a platform for grassroots artists and live entertainment.
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