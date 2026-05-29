A COMMUNITY eco drop-in event is being held in a Cornish town on Friday, June 5.
The environmental session will be staged at St Austell Library on Carlyon Road between 10am and 2pm on the day.
A spokesperson for the library said: “Come along to our community-led eco awareness day. Learn more about sustainability challenges from local and national organisations, discover how you can help maintain a more circular economy and flex your green fingers at our plant swap stall.”
Refreshments will be available on the day and all are welcome.
For more information on the community eco drop-in, ask at the library help desk, email [email protected] or visit the library’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.
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