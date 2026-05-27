Le paid tribute to the staff who had helped her along the way, saying: “The success of the business is largely down to our amazing team. Some of our long-serving staff members have been with us since day one and have helped guide me throughout the journey. While some staff have come and gone over the years, many have stayed with us for a long time and continue to provide outstanding service to our guests. Having such a strong and reliable team gave me the confidence to open another business recently in Wadebridge: Maison Ca Phe, a Vietnamese café.