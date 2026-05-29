Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the woman was found deceased in the property after emergency services had been called to reports of an incident at the property at Washaway, near Bodmin.
Multiple emergency services were called to the incident which took place during the evening of Tuesday, May 26.
The emergency response included fire crews from three of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s stations, with appliances from Wadebridge, Bodmin and Delabole all in attendance at the scene.
Representatives from National Grid, the company which maintains the country’s electricity distribution network were also in attendance at the incident while paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) were also called to the scene.
An investigation into the incident is now underway by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and Devon and Cornwall Police as they seek to establish the cause of the fatal fire.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious in its nature by Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Wadebridge, Bodmin and Delabole were mobilised to a residential property fire.
“On arrival the property was well alight. The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and main jets.
“Police, ambulance and National Grid were also in attendance.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called just before 9.50pm on Tuesday, May 26, to a report of a house fire in Washaway, Bodmin.
“Officers attended alongside the fire and ambulance services.
“Sadly, a woman in her 70s was located deceased inside the property.
“Police and fire investigators are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”
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