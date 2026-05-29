A BODMIN heritage railway is set to mark 40 years of operation this weekend.
Bodmin Railway, previously known as Bodmin and Wenford Railway, was set up as a heritage railway attraction in order to preserve old rolling stock and the railway line between its headquarters at Bodmin General and the branch lines to Bodmin Parkway and Boscarne.
It is marking 40 years since its first authorised railway movements on the line, which took place on June 1, 1986, three years after the final freight train between Bodmin General and Wenford Clay Dries was operated.
The celebration events will take place on Sunday, May 31.
A series of events on the day will mark the occasion, including performances by Loveny Male Choir, the opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ with actors portraying Cornish railway pioneer Richard Trevithick, a display of vintage cars, brass band performances and a timetable of rides on the railway’s locomotives.
The anniversary celebration will bring together live music, heritage vehicles and the timeless spectacle of working steam, offering visitors of all ages the chance to mark a moment in Cornish railway history.
Chris Hatton, the operations manager at Bodmin Railway said: “We are incredibly proud to play our part in preserving the legacy of this incredible line that played such an important role in Cornwall’s history, keeping it alive for future generations. This promises to be a fantastic day for enthusiasts, locals and visitors alike.”
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